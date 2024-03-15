This Friday, March 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light to the ground offensive on the city of Rafah, on the Egyptian border. In an enclave where the humanitarian situation is catastrophic and with the majority of the population taking refuge in Rafah, such an invasion would leave nearly one and a half million Gazans between death and uncertainty.

Pressure is rising in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli Army is preparing for a military operation on the city of Rafah, in the south of the territory, on the border with Egypt.

But with a catastrophic humanitarian situation throughout the enclave, the city of Rafah, converted into a large camp for displaced people from other parts of the Strip that have already been attacked and the almost impossibility of fleeing elsewhere, Gazans are increasingly left locked up.

According to Philippe Lazzarini, director of UNRWA, “any large-scale military operation among this population can only lead to additional layers of endless tragedy.”

View from a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 14, 2024. REUTERS – Bassam Masoud

A city on the ropes

Since the beginning of Israel's ground invasion of the Gaza Strip on October 27, most of the 2.3 million Gazans have had to flee their homes. They moved further and further south, as Israeli troops advanced, until many of them reached Rafah.

It is currently estimated that around one and a half million people are taking refuge in Rafah, that is, six times more than the population that lived there before the start of the war in October. Furthermore, according to Unicef, an attack against the city would put 600,000 boys and girls in danger.

Many of the citizens now in Rafah live in temporary accommodation, in fact, the number of tents around the city is multiplying. Several neighborhoods have become refugee camps with people camping in the streets, on the beach, or near the border wall with Egypt.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, Rafah is a “gigantic refugee camp.” Many families also crowd into apartments or live in UN schools.

An exhausted population

The daily life of most people in Rafah has become trying to find food, waiting in lines to go to the bathroom or getting water and medicine. Diseases proliferate due to living conditions. Doctors and aid workers reported that it is difficult to provide even basic aid and stop the spread of disease.

We are exhausted. Israel can do whatever it wants. I'm sitting in my tent. I will die in my tent

In recent weeks, Israel has drastically reduced the number of humanitarian aid trucks arriving in the Gaza Strip. According to the UN, 90% of Gaza's population eats less than once a day, and a quarter faces absolute famine, especially in the north of the enclave.



Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2024. REUTERS – Mohammed Salem

“We are exhausted. Seriously, we are exhausted. Israel can do whatever it wants. I am sitting in my tent. I will die in my tent,” Jihan al-Hawajri, who fled northern Gaza several times and now lives with 30 family members in a tent.

Almost nowhere to run

In fact, the possibilities of fleeing and taking refuge elsewhere are almost non-existent. Although many Palestinians in Rafah would like to return to Gaza City and other areas in the north, almost everything is destroyed. Furthermore, Israel continues to bomb many areas, such as the city of Khan Younis.

Where is the safe place they talk about? Where should people go?

Egypt has repeatedly said it will not allow Palestinian refugees to cross into its territory.



Displaced Palestinian children, who fled their homes due to Israeli attacks, sit in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2024. REUTERS – Mohammed Salem

“We came because of the leaflets they dropped in Khan Younis city, saying, 'Go to Mawasi and Rafah city, Rafah city is a safe place.' So people came to the place they said was safe. “We came here and we were surprised that in the city of Rafah there were bombings every day, martyrs every day, humiliations every day. Where is the safe place they talk about? Where should people go?” Mohammad told Reuters Al-Nabrees, Gazan citizen displaced in Rafah.

At the beginning of the war, Israel declared the Muwasi area, on the neighboring coast of Rafah, a safe zone. But in recent weeks this place has also been bombed.

According to the Israeli Army, the evacuation of Palestinian civilians trapped in Rafah to “humanitarian islands” in the middle of the enclave is planned, something that remains unconfirmed.

With Reuters, AP and local media