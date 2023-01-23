Will he fall into his misfortune for love? In the previous chapter of “At the bottom there is room”, América TV series, the drama of Pepe and Rafaella resurfaced again after an unexpected message sent by the eldest daughter of the Picasso family. After the story of Jimmy and Alessia, now another of the Gonzales will also suffer from being with his usual romantic interest, who has invited him to spend a few days in Spain after his emotional farewell in Peru. What was Titus’ response to this?

The Gonzales family had to sit down to talk to Pepe and make him reconsider so that he does not suffer again, because Rafaella has always ended up breaking his heart . Now, Tito’s faithful friend will have to decide between staying at home with his ‘compadre’ or traveling to see what can happen.