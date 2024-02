Friday, February 9, 2024, 01:01











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Murcian bullfighting is in luck. The level of matadors in the Region of Murcia is going through a good moment, with a fair bullfighter, like Paco Ureña, a skilled veteran, seasoned in a thousand battles and dominating all the performances, like Rafaelillo, and the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers