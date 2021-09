The Murcian bullfighter Rafaelillo took an ear from the bullfight held in Pozoblanco, Córdoba, with Victorino’s cattle. The right-hander had no luck with the sword in the first of the afternoon and failed to enter to kill. He did get a prize with the fourth, with which Rafaelillo did a good job although he ended up prodding in the lunge. He took an ear thanks to the ovation of the public.