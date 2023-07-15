Rafaelillo fought his third bullfight of the season on France’s national day in the Plaza de Céret, a bullring in the neighboring country, very close to the border with Spain, through La Junquera. Fair attended by many Catalan fans, and which is characterized by its marked bull accent. In this first bullfight of the subscription, bulls from Peñajara de Casta Jijona were fought and Rafaelillo was announced along with Alberto Lamelas and Javier Cortés.

The Murcian right-hander first dodged a very complicated bull from Extremadura livestock, which he received with a good handful of verónicas, overcoming the ferocity of the animal, which he defeated in each encounter with the cloth. He received the bovine three punches and on the crutch, Rafaelillo prevailed at the beginning of the slaughter, with doubloons from below, to later manage to get some well-crafted right-handed series. The cornúpeta developed sense as the task unfolded, which Rafaelillo culminated with a full lunge.

The quarter of the afternoon was a bull before which Rafaelillo showed off with the cape. He promised the task of the Murcian, which he took to the media, with bullfighting, to continue with a batch at medium height. He changed the behavior of the bull, until he turned around in a span of ground shooting gorings at the end of each crutch, until in one of the defeats he reached the Murcian bullfighter, grabbing him by the left armpit. Gored in a very delicate area. He went to the infirmary, where he underwent surgery.

Alberto Lamelas took charge of the animal. The one from Cortijos Nuevos had greeted an ovation in the second of the afternoon. The fifth he received with long exchanges, he signed an ex officio and disposition task, but punctured with the sword.

The shortlist was closed by Javier Cortés who greeted an ovation in the third after a task in which there were good moments with his left foot against a bull that stopped early. The sixth was the best bull of the encierro. The man from Madrid cut off the only ear of the bullfight for a meritorious task with both hands, well finished off with a lunge.