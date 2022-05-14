The bullfight of the May fair in Osuna announced a torista bullfight, by Cuadri, which had the presence of a first-rate bullring and demanded the bullfighters. In the first place, a bull from Cinqueño jumped into the ring, very serious and smart, which Rafaelillo understood perfectly. Professional and brave, the Murcian stood up to the many complications that his lot had. His first one lost steps when he should have and always carried the onslaught from below. In addition, he killed with an accurate thrust. Both ears were strongly demanded, and the president unfairly gave only one, and stole another from the room. This was another broad bull, very long, which Rafael bullfighted very well as a cape, throwing the flights and finishing off with a pinch stocking. He made life difficult for the banderilleros, the one from Cuadri, and in the muleta task, the one from Murcia bet and was well above a burel that he never humiliated. He punctured before charging a half lunge, there was a request and the public forced Rafael to go around the ring of those of a lifetime. Little prize for the efforts of Rafaelillo, who deserved the big door.

Together with Rafaelillo, Sevillians Pepe Moral and Esaú Fernández acted. Moral’s first stopped soon, and his second gave options. It was difficult for him to understand them and he was not successful with the steels. Esau punctured the good third and overcame the difficulties of the sixth in an afternoon of dedication and disposition. The sword deprived him of prize.