Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12:38 p.m.



Updated 17:24h.

The Murcian right-hander Rafael Rubio “Rafaelillo”, gored yesterday in the Plaza de Céret (France), arrived this Saturday, after a long trip in the crew van, to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia, where Dr. Ricardo Robles, to intervene surgically on the wound near the left armpit.

After the operation, which ended shortly before noon, this outlet contacted Dr. Ricardo Robles, who reported that the operation had been performed under general anesthesia and, after opening it, it was found that the goring had an extension of 15 centimeters, with three trajectories, with muscular affection of, among other muscles, the biceps and the vastus medialis, leaving the piton 3 millimeters from sectioning arteries and veins.

Rafaelillo, in the hospital.







In addition, the wound was cleaned and treated to avoid infections, passing the Murcian right-hander to the Resuscitation Unit, where he will remain for the next few hours. Goring that, clean bullfighters usually say, fortunately for the right-handed, almost missed reaching the vascular package.