When a few weeks ago Rafaela Pimenta, the heir to Mino Raiola’s empire, spoke of Erling Braut Haaland as the first player of a billion, a lot of criticism flew. But the agent of the Norwegian (and not only) explains that his sentences must be contextualized. Speaking to Globoesporte, Pimenta analyzed the growth of football, arguing that the market and everything that surrounds the economic aspect of the ball will reach levels never seen before. And he takes the example of the Manchester City center forward, as well as that of another of his assisted by him.

From Pogba to Haaland – “When I talked about the value of Haaland I considered everything, the whole package, between transfer and image. I don’t know if in the near future there will be a club that will pay a billion for a player. In the distant future, yes, but in the near future I don’t know. But when Pogba was bought for 89 million pounds, if I’m not mistaken, it was an incredible thing. 90 million is about a good player, perhaps from the Brazilian national team, or who comes from the cantera. What I try to explain is that it has become an acceptable figure in the market. When Pogba went to Manchester United, if anyone thought Mbappè would be once he was worth 300 million they would have locked him up. But the figures increase as the total value of the football itself increases. ” In short, the value of cards and contracts is destined to rise. See also Millionaires: second denial of the week, why this time?

Sponsorship contracts – Also because it is not the only thing that increases dramatically … “Sometimes I hear people say ‘ah, but commissions have increased’, when in reality everything has increased. Commissions, ticket prices, television rights have increased. , sponsorship contracts …. When I started 20 years ago I would never have imagined the sponsorship figures we are discussing today with Haaland “. Yes, because the Norwegian is disputed among the largest companies in the sector. And news will come shortly … “We will announce his new sponsorship contract shortly and he will be the richest in football history! But I am convinced that in three years, seeing this contract, we will say ‘what a bad agreement’. The prospect of the billion comes from this reasoning, from the growth of football, which continues to increase in terms of numbers. The figures are snowballing. And I really believe that we will reach such values ​​for the players. ” Certainly not something that will please those who love … the football of the past. See also Bertolucci: "There is no time to train in the winter break"

November 10 – 11:54 am

