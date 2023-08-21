Rafael van der Vaart hopes that Pierre van Hooijdonk will soon be back at the table at Studio Voetbal. He said this a week after last week’s heated broadcast, in which he overdid himself with a statement about Ajax coach Maurice Steijn.

Presenter Sjoerd van Ramshorst started the broadcast with an explanation about the absence of Pierre van Hooijdonk, about whom a lot has been said and written in the past week. ,,We would have liked to have had him at our table tonight, so that he could have apologized and answered questions here as well. The management of NOS Sport has decided to take a break and reflect on all the commotion that has arisen after last week’s broadcast, after last week he accused Maurice Steijn of ‘dark dealings’ during his period as trainer of NAC.”



“Last week the NOS already communicated that such unfounded claims do not fit in a NOS program. Talks have been held with Pierre van Hooijdonk, Ajax and other parties involved. Now we have opted for a period of rest.”

Rafael van der Vaart then took the floor. “It was of course a separate broadcast last week. I actually thought it was a good broadcast, because something happened. It might have been a little too heated and I might have been a little too sharp. I also apologized for that Ibi (Ibrahim Afellay, ed.). As far as Pierre is concerned, I do think that we are all a team. He makes a mistake and apologizes. I hope he joins us again soon, because we shouldn’t make it any bigger than it is. Sometimes it gets a little rough. Because yes, what is it actually about, Timber or Wieffer? I don’t quite agree with what was said about Pierre last week fair.” See also Economy - India: the increase in the population has a negative impact on the female unemployment rate





Afellay himself had little need to comment on last week. Enough has been said and written about this last week. Let’s talk about football,” he said, after which the broadcast started with a discussion about Feyenoord’s midfield, just like a week ago.