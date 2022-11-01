Rafael van der Vaart has made it clear in no uncertain terms what he thinks of Mohamed Ihattaren. “He does not want to be helped,” said the former international on Tuesday evening at Ziggo Sport.

Van der Vaart was in the studio as an analyst for Ajax’s match at Rangers in the Champions League. The Ihattaren, who flopped in Amsterdam, was also discussed. Ajax is done with the ‘top talent’ and sends him back to Juventus, the club where he is under contract.

,,I really think it’s an incredible turd”, says Van der Vaart. ,,I mean that seriously. I have a sixteen-year-old son and he and Ziyech think it’s fantastic. But now he also asks ‘what is going on? ?’ Those are children. Right now they are their role models. And he doesn’t realize that.”

A shame, says Van der Vaart. “He has so much talent and he throws so much away. Then you can have signed a long contract with Juventus, but that bothers me a lot. I think he’s hard to reach. Everyone wants to help him, but he doesn’t want to be helped. Whether he calls Wesley (Sneijder, ed.), calls me or calls you. The point is: does he want to be helped?” See also Excelsior stunts with capturing former Feyenoord player Yassin Ayoub

In the preparation for this season, Ihattaren seemed to be doing well. “He looked good, but somehow he lost it on the way or something,” said Van der Vaart, who has not completely given up hope. “I believe it will never be finished. is still 20 and can still wake up tomorrow and think ‘they’re all right, I’m going for it one hundred percent.’ Then you can still enjoy life, but focus on football.”