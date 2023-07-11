Is it the beginning of a new couple? Raphael Cardozo He maintains a high expectation among the fans of “This is war” after he flirted on more than one occasion with Rosángela Espinoza. As is known, both began to be romantically linked after the influencer put as a condition of her return that the Brazilian model be summoned again. After that, Carol Reali’s ex-fiancé has done everything to get the model’s attention.

Is Rafael Cardozo trying to date Rosángela Espinoza?

Rosangela Espinoza He was on the set of “Esto es guerra” in the company of his dog Bonita to decide if he would give Rafael Cardozo a love opportunity. However, no one imagined that the Brazilian model would appear in the studio with a huge bouquet of roses of different colors. “I bet you’ve never been given flowers like this before,” she commented.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the details will not end there, since he will continue to bring gifts for the well-known “Selfie Girl”. “Everything I do must be better,” she said as she handed him the flowers. “My roses are prettier, more perfumed”added in front of cameras.

Rosángela Espinoza received a bouquet of flowers from Rafael Cardozo. Photo: Capture of America TV

What did Rosángela Espinoza say after Rafael Cardozo’s surprise?

Rosángela Espinoza could not hide her astonished face when she saw Raphael Cardozo with a bouquet of roses. However, she commented that she is not sure if his intentions are true or not. Also, she made it clear to him that if he wishes to have a relationship with her, he must work hard to win her approval.

“Rafael, you’re not going to have it easy,” he said. In the same way, she told him that they need to spend more time alone to know more about each other. “I am a book that has several chapters and in five seconds you are not going to read them all. We have to meet. Not because you bring me flowers I’m going to fall”, he added.

Does Rosángela Espinoza rule out a relationship with Rafael Cardozo?

With the return of Rosángela Espinoza to “This is war”, Raphael Cardozo He was quite nervous when he was close to the influencer. In the midst of the tension, the reality boy joked with her and even hinted that they could have something from her.

“Maybe you’ll find it (love) before you get out of this program and don’t let it go. I mean, it can happen with her, find someone,” Rafael said. For her part, the model responded quickly and “squared” it by referring to the singer’s past relationship. “I’m not going to wait 10 years”ended.

