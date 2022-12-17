Rafael Santos Borré would leave Frankfurt in the winter market

The Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré could be one of the casualties for him eintracht frankfurt in the winter window of this season, despite having scored one of the team’s most important goals in its history.

The 27-year-old arrived in Germany in July 2021 and signed a four-year contract. He currently has a price of 16 million euros and he would be close to leaving to have more minutes, because in recent games he has had to be a substitute for the World Cup finalist Qatar, Randal Kolo Muani.

🚨 Rafael Santos Borré looking to leave #EintrachtFrankfurt. 👉The 🇨🇴, author of the most important goal in the club’s history, wants more minutes for 2023. i ️ The Germans received offers from several European clubs who want 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pUoKPp0RRQ — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) December 14, 2022

Borré has only been able to score one goal in the 2022/23 Bundesliga. FHe was awarded a penalty against RB Leipzig on September 3 and only registered one assist. While the other attackers of the team score seven goals, as is the case of Daichi Kamada, six as it happens with Lindstrom Y muani with five.

As the Argentine journalist Germán García Grova mentioned on his Twitter account, several offers from the European pass market have come through Rafa. Well, we must also bear in mind that Frankfurt also has Lucas Alario and Mario Gotze.



At the moment it is not known which clubs would be interested in the services of the Colombian, who would play on January 21, 2023 against Schalke 04 on date 16 of the Bundesliga. If he’s still on the team.

