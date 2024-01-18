The Brazilian International confirmed this Wednesday, after several weeks of speculation, that he signed the Colombian forward Rafael Santos Borré as his reinforcement until December 2028, but initially he will have to wait until July, since he is on loan to Werder Bremen German.

“Ladies and Gentlemen: Rafael Borré is from Inter,” the Colorado team announced in a message published on their social networks.

The club of Porto Alegre He said that he reached an agreement with the German club Eintracht Frankfurt to acquire the federative rights of the 28-year-old Colombian attacker permanently, but that he cannot yet establish the date on which the footballer will join the club.

According to Inter, the deadline for the transfer is July 10, 2024, when the loan contract that Eintracht signed with Werder Bremen expires, but they will try to anticipate the incorporation.

“Due to the confidentiality agreement, we cannot report the financial data of the operation, but the transaction includes the acquisition of federative rights and 80 percent of the footballer's economic rights,” according to Inter.

The forward was on loan until June 30 and Bremen had no intention of letting him leave, but that happened.

The sports director, Clemens Fritzshowed his displeasure at the Colombian's operation.

“We are surprised by Inter's action. Nobody spoke to us, there was no contact. It's okay that Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter have reached an agreement, but we are very angry because Rafael was photographed wearing another club's shirt,” he told DeichStube.

“He has a contract. We have no interest in releasing him now. We intend to have him in the second half of the season,” she stated.

