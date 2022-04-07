After climbing to second place in LaLiga Santander with their victory against Sevilla (1-0), Barcelona visits Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals with the aim of continuing to recover lost prestige on the old continent.

“Barcelona is a team that has players who have experienced many game situations during their career, They are used to this type of matches and competitions and it is difficult to surprise them there. But not knowing a team and its game idea, or what each player does, that can be something in our favor”, said Santos Borré.

believe in victory

And I add: “The strongest point we have is playing as a team. Being solid and strong in a single block. And be smart when managing the game. Knowing when to make a quick transition, when to be in a good position… and attack the spaces that the rivals can leave us”.

Santos Borré has been standing out in the Teutonic squad and this Thursday he has a good opportunity to score against one of the great clubs in the world.

“The spaces that some players may have. Be focused to not allow combinations that we know they can use very well and do damage. And, later, to trust in our talent, in what we have as a team, in what we are and in what we can do to get the victory”, he pointed out.

The Colombian went further, predicted the score and said, laughing, that he will win with his goal.

“We will win 2-1 with my goal,” he said.



