Rafael Santos Borré warms up final vs. Real Madrid: ‘To continue making history’

Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré He said that this Wednesday, in the European Super Cup against Real Madrid, his team, Eintracht Frankfurt, has “the opportunity to continue making history”, after having won the Europa League the previous season.

Photo: Sebastian Gollnow. AFP

“The confidence that was gained with the title is important, the way the group was united. Now we have the opportunity to continue making historyto continue doing things,” Borré said at the Eintracht press conference in Helsinski.

Borré also referred to Eintracht’s debut in the Bundesliga, in which they conceded a 6-1 win against Bayern, and said it had been a good experience as it had shown the group what can happen if they don’t have a compact disposition. on the playing field.

“The game against Bayern served us a lot as an experience because it showed us that if we are not compact, if we do not win the individual duels, we can have a bad time and we have a bad time. But the Bundesliga is long and we can vindicate ourselves. Tomorrow is a final and it is one match”said.

Borré also recalled the experiences he had against Real Madrid in his time at Villarreal and said that although the two games he played were fairly even the white team can always do damage with their quality in quick transitions.

“We have to be united, reduce their danger and try to take advantage of the moments when we have the initiative to try to stay with the game,” he concluded.

*With EFE