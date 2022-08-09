Tuesday, August 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rafael Santos Borré warms up final vs. Real Madrid: ‘To continue making history’

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borre

Photo:

Xavier Soriano. AFP

Rafael Santos Borre

The Frankfurt striker says it was a ‘good experience’ losing 6-1 to Bayern Munich.

Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré He said that this Wednesday, in the European Super Cup against Real Madrid, his team, Eintracht Frankfurt, has “the opportunity to continue making history”, after having won the Europa League the previous season.

‘The opportunity to continue making history’

Rafael Santos Borre
Photo:

Sebastian Gollnow. AFP

“The confidence that was gained with the title is important, the way the group was united. Now we have the opportunity to continue making historyto continue doing things,” Borré said at the Eintracht press conference in Helsinski.

See also  F1 GP France, Leclerc: "Full confidence in the team, we can mend the gap from Verstappen"

Borré also referred to Eintracht’s debut in the Bundesliga, in which they conceded a 6-1 win against Bayern, and said it had been a good experience as it had shown the group what can happen if they don’t have a compact disposition. on the playing field.

“The game against Bayern served us a lot as an experience because it showed us that if we are not compact, if we do not win the individual duels, we can have a bad time and we have a bad time. But the Bundesliga is long and we can vindicate ourselves. Tomorrow is a final and it is one match”said.

Borré also recalled the experiences he had against Real Madrid in his time at Villarreal and said that although the two games he played were fairly even the white team can always do damage with their quality in quick transitions.

“We have to be united, reduce their danger and try to take advantage of the moments when we have the initiative to try to stay with the game,” he concluded.

See also  The three successes and the two errors in the victory of FC Barcelona against Betis

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to be always informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Rafael #Santos #Borré #warms #final #Real #Madrid #continue #making #history

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Chinese planes enter Taiwan's defense zone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.