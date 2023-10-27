After going from more to less at Eintracht Frankfurt, Rafael Santos Borré He changed teams and is now trying to gain space in the Werder Bremen, who is not having a good time in the Bundesliga.

The club is in 14th place in the championship, with just six points, after eight games played. Borré has been in five of them, two as a starter, and has scored a goal, against Cologne, on September 23.

Borré has earned the trust of Colombia National Team coach, Néstor Lorenzo, who has him as a permanent fixture in the starting lineup in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The Barranquillero has played the team’s four games in the qualifiers and scored Colombia’s winning goal on the first matchday, against Venezuela, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

The striker spoke about his signing for Werder Bremen Photo: Twitter: Werder Bremen

The great news for Borré: he became a father for the second time

Now, Borré received great news, which he was proud of on his social networks: The attacker and his wife, journalist Ana Caicedo, are parents for the second time.

“There are now 4 of us. Welcome, Mia,” wrote Borré on his Instagram account, accompanied by a photograph in which you can see his hand, that of his wife, that of the newborn and that of his eldest daughter, Guadalupe.

Several of Borré’s teammates on the Colombian National Team appeared in the publication to congratulate Ana and Rafael on the birth of their daughter. Among them are Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Johan Mojica, Wílmar Barrios and Juan Fernando Quintero.

Former teammates from his time at Deportivo Cali also congratulated Borré, such as midfielder Nicolás Benedetti, today a player for Mazatlán in Mexico, who is recovering from a serious knee injury.

