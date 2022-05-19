Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rafael Santos Borré: the memes left by the Europa League final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borre

Photo:

Xavier Soriano. AFP

The Colombian striker was the star of the game that gave Eintracht Frankfurt the title.

Rafael Santos Borré will never forget May 18, 2022. The Colombian striker was key in giving Eintracht Frankfurt their second title in the Europa League, which they had not won, under its former name, the Uefa Cup, since the 1979-80 season.

See also  Carrera Cup Italy | Imola: Lorenzo amaro after retiring in race 2

Borré won his third international title this Wednesday, after winning the Copa Libertadores and the Recopa Sudamericana with River Plate.

(In context: Rafael Santos Borré does not fail: see his goal in the Europa League final)

In addition, Borré joined the list of Colombian players who have won the Europa League, in which Radamel Falcao García and Carlos Bacca have a leading role.

“I feel very happy and excited. I had dreamed of a historic night for the club and for myself. It is my first European title and I am happy to have been able to help the team,” Borré told Movistar.

Borré’s performance generated reactions on social networks and the memes did not wait long. They even came to compare the Colombian with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The best memes of Borré’s performance

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Rafael #Santos #Borré #memes #left #Europa #League #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In León, Guanajuato, Roberto Arias disappeared on May 13, today his body was found in a dairy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.