Rafael Santos Borré: the memes left by the Europa League final

Rafael Santos Borré will never forget May 18, 2022. The Colombian striker was key in giving Eintracht Frankfurt their second title in the Europa League, which they had not won, under its former name, the Uefa Cup, since the 1979-80 season.

Borré won his third international title this Wednesday, after winning the Copa Libertadores and the Recopa Sudamericana with River Plate.

(In context: Rafael Santos Borré does not fail: see his goal in the Europa League final)

In addition, Borré joined the list of Colombian players who have won the Europa League, in which Radamel Falcao García and Carlos Bacca have a leading role.

“I feel very happy and excited. I had dreamed of a historic night for the club and for myself. It is my first European title and I am happy to have been able to help the team,” Borré told Movistar.

Borré’s performance generated reactions on social networks and the memes did not wait long. They even came to compare the Colombian with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The best memes of Borré’s performance

