They call him the Commander. He does not wear boots or camouflage, he has no weapons other than his agile legs and his accurate head. But that’s what he calls himself. It’s his goal nickname. Yeah Rafael Santos Borré He scores, as he did on Thursday with Colombia against Venezuela at the beginning of the tie, he steps hard on the grass, he stands at attention, heel to heel, very serious, with his right hand on his forehead, as a greeting military. Then he loses his composure and rests, a soldier, and laughs, with the satisfaction of fulfilling his duty with the goal, as his position as a forward demands, as the National Team needs.

It was time to distinguish Borré between a hardworking and sacrificed forward with Colombia and a forward who scores goals. Against Venezuela it was his tenth game in qualifying and he had not scored. A desperate drought. Finally he shook himself and with the winning goal, which represents an illusion: that the forwards are going to score goals after the traumatic eliminatory in which the scorers were ghosts.

I erased, goal weapon

Borré has become an amulet for the coach Nestor Lawrence. His trusted man. His commander. In the friendlies prior to the tie he paved his way with 2 goals. A bicycle kick against Japan and a goal against Guatemala were the indication of what he was up to: be a starter in the tie. Borré, who also scored against Arabia before Lorenzo arrived, is not a predator, he is not an intimidating ‘9’, but he is an attacker who fulfills other tasks: a kind of wandering forward, who comes and goes, who goes out and He enters, he circulates, he makes diagonals and frontal attacks, he fights, he fights, he associates, he doesn’t inhabit a single place on the court.

Sometimes he plays on the left, sometimes on the right, sometimes he is a striker, sometimes a midfielder, sometimes he attacks, sometimes he defends. In his stage Riverone day they asked him what he played and he said: “I am a mixed forward with a lot of mobility, who wants to take advantage of free spaces.”

Rafael Santos Borre and Nestor Lorenzo.

Rafael is already 27 years old and will turn 28 on September 15. He already has a journey, kilometers on the grass, and goals. He has worn few shirts, but they have all been special, signs of loyalty. Cali, Villarreal, River Plate, Eintracht Frankfort They have witnessed his game. And he has just arrived at Werder Bremen to follow his story, which began in Barranquilla, where he was born and lived until he was 4 years old. Then, when his parents separated, he went with his father to Valledupar, where he made goals for his neighborhood. When Cali noticed him, he was already a young scorer. The beginning was adverse. He had a hard time adapting to the city, but he did it. And he debuted quickly with coach Leonel Álvarez. He started playing, scoring goals, and he didn’t stop: he won a League and a Super League. And if he is not Cali by birth, he is by adoption: he says that he is a Junior fan, but that he carries Cali on his chest.

In the Colombian youth team he had a great South American and U-20 World Cup in 2015. So at that time he deserved to be looked at by some ‘big’, and that was when Atlético de Madrid appeared, which signed him, although they first loaned him to the Cali himself and then to Villarreal, where he played for one season. And when he already had that European experience, he went around South America and went to River Plate, where he won a lot, two Super Cups, the Copa Libertadores and the Recopa Sudamericana. He became the top scorer of the coach’s era Marcelo Gallardo. But she wanted to return to Europe and succeed. So he decided on Eintracht, where he won the Europa League.

Rafael Santos Borré celebrates his great goal.

Getting to the National Team took waiting and patience. He began to be summoned by the coach Reinaldo Rueda in the failed tie against Qatar. Borré found a position, but since he didn’t score goals, he gave up, like everyone else.

Today is hopeful. Borré already scored the first goal, with that header sustained by the encouragement of an entire country. And when he scored, he celebrated with his military rigor, his hand on his forehead, his gaze on the stands and his chest out, as if to receive the first medal for being the commander who puts the National Team on the march.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS Editor

@PabloRomeroET

