Rafael Santos Borré, Super Champions: see his Chilean goal against Japan

The Colombian National Team faces Japan in a friendly preparation match, the second on Asian soil on Fifa date.

Colombia began losing with a dressing room goal, but had an important reaction, first with a great goal from Jhon Durán.

But the painting came in the second part, when the attacker Rafael Santos Borré a spectacular painting was invented.

Borré’s goal

At minute 61 Borré, who had tried a lot, did a Chilean kick inside the area to score a great goal.

This was the goal for Colombia’s partial advantage 2-1, and highly celebrated by the attacker who had been struggling to score again with the National Team.

SPORTS

More sports news