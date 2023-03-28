Rafael Santos Borré, Super Champions: see his Chilean goal against Japan

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Borré’s Chilean.
The Chilean of Borré.
Spectacular score from the attacker in the second half.
The Colombian National Team faces Japan in a friendly preparation match, the second on Asian soil on Fifa date.
Colombia began losing with a dressing room goal, but had an important reaction, first with a great goal from Jhon Durán.
But the painting came in the second part, when the attacker Rafael Santos Borré a spectacular painting was invented.
Borré’s goal
At minute 61 Borré, who had tried a lot, did a Chilean kick inside the area to score a great goal.
This was the goal for Colombia’s partial advantage 2-1, and highly celebrated by the attacker who had been struggling to score again with the National Team.
SPORTS




