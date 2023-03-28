Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Rafael Santos Borré, Super Champions: see his Chilean goal against Japan

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in Sports
0
close

Rafael Santos Borré

Borré’s Chilean.

The Chilean of Borré.

Spectacular score from the attacker in the second half.

The Colombian National Team faces Japan in a friendly preparation match, the second on Asian soil on Fifa date.

Colombia began losing with a dressing room goal, but had an important reaction, first with a great goal from Jhon Durán.

But the painting came in the second part, when the attacker Rafael Santos Borré a spectacular painting was invented.

Borré’s goal

At minute 61 Borré, who had tried a lot, did a Chilean kick inside the area to score a great goal.

This was the goal for Colombia’s partial advantage 2-1, and highly celebrated by the attacker who had been struggling to score again with the National Team.

