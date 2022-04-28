Rafael Santos Borré: see his great attendance with Frankfurt vs. West Ham

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian attacker ‘put’ the first to his partner Ansgar Knauff.
April 28, 2022, 03:21 PM
Rafael Santos Borré continues to be the protagonist with Frankfurt in the Uefa Europa League. After his incredible goal against Barcelona, in the previous phase of the tournament, the Colombian striker stood out against West Ham United with an incredible pass.
Borre’s pass
The game was not even a minute into the game when Rafael Santos Borré got a tremendous assist, with his right leg, on the edge of the large area of the English team.
The German Ansgar Knauff was in charge of scoring the goal that represented the partial 1-0.
SPORTS
