Rafael Santos Borré: see his great attendance with Frankfurt vs. West Ham

Rafael Santos Borré continues to be the protagonist with Frankfurt in the Uefa Europa League. After his incredible goal against Barcelona, ​​in the previous phase of the tournament, the Colombian striker stood out against West Ham United with an incredible pass.

Borre’s pass

The game was not even a minute into the game when Rafael Santos Borré got a tremendous assist, with his right leg, on the edge of the large area of ​​​​the English team.

The German Ansgar Knauff was in charge of scoring the goal that represented the partial 1-0.

