Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rafael Santos Borré: see his great attendance with Frankfurt vs. West Ham

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Santos Borre

I erased.

The Colombian attacker ‘put’ the first to his partner Ansgar Knauff.

Rafael Santos Borré continues to be the protagonist with Frankfurt in the Uefa Europa League. After his incredible goal against Barcelona, ​​in the previous phase of the tournament, the Colombian striker stood out against West Ham United with an incredible pass.

Borre’s pass

The game was not even a minute into the game when Rafael Santos Borré got a tremendous assist, with his right leg, on the edge of the large area of ​​​​the English team.

The German Ansgar Knauff was in charge of scoring the goal that represented the partial 1-0.

(Be sure to read: Ecuador, eliminated from the World Cup? The Football Federation breaks its silence).

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Rafael #Santos #Borré #great #attendance #Frankfurt #West #Ham

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Kiev bombed during UN Secretary-General's visit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.