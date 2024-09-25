Rafael Santos Borré He scored again this Wednesday with Inter of Brazil, at a key moment because his teammates from the Colombian National Team are connected and he cannot be left behind.

The Colombian striker got up early in Inter’s game against Bragantino and scored in the 13th minute of the match to make it 0-1.

Borré received a great cross from the side and in the area he connected with a great header, well directed, to shout goal again.

This is Borré’s seventh goal in 15 games this season with Inter de Porto Alegre. He had scored against Cuiabá last week.

Borré is also making his mark in the fight for a starting position in the Colombian national team, where he is a regular in Néstor Lorenzo’s squad, although he is aware that other forwards are linked to Europe, such as Jader Durán and Jhon Córdoba.

