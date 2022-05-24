Rafael Santos Borré says how the coach of the Colombian National Team should be

After being champion of the Uefa Europa League, Rafael Santos Borré is one of the most outstanding Colombian players of the moment.

The Eintracht Frankfurt attacker, who has already closed his season, is spending his rest days while attending to various journalistic requests.

Precisely, in the last hours, Borré spoke on the radio about his time at the German club and what happened with the Colombian National Team, a team in which for various reasons he has not been able to finish shining.

Rodrigo Betancur (d), from Uruguay, disputes a ball with Rafael Santos Borré from Colombia.

“In the National Team, both I and other players did not have the best performance”, Borré told ‘VBar’ from ‘Caracol Radio’.

“In the National Team, the group is very important. This is from the group…, from all the work that is done at the Selection level. Obviously in teams, working time also helps you a lot. At the level of the Colombian National Team, it is trying to find that, that the operation is good. But when out there the functioning as a team does not flow in the best way, or we cannot get that best version of the group, it is more difficult “added the coastal.

“In Colombia there are coaches who have a lot of capacity to lead the National Team, I don’t know what course they want to give leadership because it is an important decision. We as players will have to follow it. In Colombia there are coaches prepared for this position, but on the other hand, with a foreign coach, like Pékerman, the National Team was very successful. It is very important for us as players that this decision is the most appropriate”, concluded a proud Borré.

