Rafael Santos Borre scored perhaps the most important goals of the eintracht frankfurt throughout its history, both on the same day, May 18, 2022.

First, the Colombian tied the Europa League final against Glasgow Rangers, which led to penalty kicks, and then, he scored the final charge that gave the club the continental crown.

However, the present of the 27-year-old from Barranquilla is far from the joys of a semester ago. Borré is relegated to the club, with only four appearances as a starter in the Bundesliga and forced to line up behind the Argentine Lucas Alario and the Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani, who arrived this season as reinforcements.

Borré would be looking for the possibility of moving to another club where he has greater continuity. But the subject is not easy. Press versions assure that Eintracht rejected an offer from Tigres, from Mexico, who offered 10 million euros for their services.

River Plate, the window that would open to Borré

Now, according to a version published by the Argentine newspaper Olé, a door that he knows very well would open for Borré: that of riverplate, the last team he played for before making a new jump to Europe. It should be remembered that the Colombian first went to Atlético de Madrid and then was loaned to Villarreal.

Rafael Santos Borré, in his time at River

According to Olé, River manages the possibility of receiving it on loan. “What River did, assures Borré’s entourage, was to ask for a loan but without going into details about purchase options or salary terms so that it ‘serves all parties,’ but the call existed,” says the note from the Argentine newspaper.

Olé assures that the possibility is complicated. “Easy, minimal, it is not: Frankfurt’s priority intention, like that of any club with a footballer it declares transferable, is to sell Rafa. And in this sense, the fact that there are clubs like Tigres de Monterrey that are willing to pay a million for him means that an eventual loan proposal from Núñez is backwards: CARP will not come out of a loan, especially for a player who, although on good terms and leaving part of the money from his transfer at the club, he was released in freedom of action ”, the publication reports.

Borré was the top scorer of the Marcelo Gallardo era. The Argentine DT left the club at the end of last year and in his place came Martín Demichelis, who had just worked as coach of the Bayern Munich subsidiary, for which he is soaked in the present of the Colombian. Will that comeback take place?

