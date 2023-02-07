Rafael Santos Borré reveals himself with a new goal at Eintracht, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian scored a goal this Tuesday with the German club.
The Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borre returned to goal with him eintracht frankfurtand he did it this Tuesday by scoring in the German Cup.
Borré started as a starter in the Cup match against the second division leader, the Darmstadt.
I erased returns to the goal
The Colombian appeared to score his goal at minute 44 of the first half, a saving goal as it meant the partial 2-2.
Borré was well positioned inside the area and when he received the pass from Gotzedefined in a good way.
This is the third goal Borré has scored this season, two of them in the Bundesliga.
The one with the important goals! Borré appeared to equalize the match and put Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 against Darmstad at 44′, after a great assist from Gotze.
📺 Watch the 🇩🇪German Cup for #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/sBqlQJkRwh
– SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 7, 2023
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
