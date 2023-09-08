Rafael Santos Borré opens the scoring at the ‘Metro’: see the National Team’s great goal

The Colombian National Team began its journey this Thursday in the South American qualifiers, where it made its official debut against the Venezuelan national team at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla stadium.

(It may be of interest to you: Colombia Selection: Was it a penalty against Jefferson Lerma? Video)

Before the commitment, a tribute was made to several players of the Colombian Women’s National Team, who received the love of the fans who came to the Metropolitan to see the first game of the tie.

First part closed in the Metropolitan

The game started complicated for the Colombia election that could not make a footing in the match. The first clear of the game came through Luis Díaz, who received the ball inside the area and took a right hand to send the ball into the back of the net.

But the play was invalidated by a clearly misplaced player who plays for Liverpool in England.

(Read here: Luxury: the women’s team visited the men’s team before the debut in the tie).

The team of Nestor Lawrence He tried in every way to pierce the iron defense of the Venezuelan National Team, which looked very solid and managed to maintain the 0-0 lead in the first half.

A first part that closed with a controversy over a possible foul on Jefferson Lerma in the 37th minute. Despite the claim of the Colombian players, the central judge decided to continue the game that ended in a draw.

First official goal in the Néstor Lorenzo era

However, The Colombian National Team was very connected in the second half and managed to surprise a Venezuelan defense that entered the pitch cold and suffered the power of Rafael Santos Borré.

The Colombian forward took advantage of a great cross from Jhon Arias from the right sector and ‘hammered’ the ball with his head to score the first goal of the match, placing the partial 1-0.

Rafael Santos Borré’s goal is the first official goal of these South American qualifiers. Besides, It is the first score of the World Cup qualifiers to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO