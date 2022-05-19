Rafael Santos Borré: massive celebration in Frankfurt

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Celebration of the European champions.
Eintracht celebrated the conquest of the Europa League through the streets of the city.
May 19, 2022, 06:55 PM
Thousands and thousands of Eintracht fans gathered this Thursday in the streets of Frankfurt to receive the champions of the Europa League.
The squad, commanded by the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, lived a day of euphoria, parading with the trophy obtained in Seville.
Rafael Santos Borré gave the Europa League title to Eintracht Frankfurt by scoring the fifth and decisive shot of the penalty shootout against Rangers, this Wednesday in a final decided 5-4 in the panels after finishing 1-1.
Rangers went ahead with a goal from Nigerian Joe Aribo (57), but Santos Borré equalized with a point-blank shot (69), before reaching penalties.
Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, one of his team’s heroes, saved Aaron Ramsey’s penalty and shortly after Borré sealed Eintracht’s historic victory with his goal from eleven meters.
The smallest moments of the celebration
SPORTS
May 19, 2022, 06:55 PM
