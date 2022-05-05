Rafael Santos Borré contributed a goal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 victory against West Ham. That goal helped his team qualify for the Europa League final.

Eintracht will face Rangers from Scotland in the final, the team where the also Colombian Alfredo Morelos plays, although the attacker misses the rest of the season due to injury.

Both Borré and Morelos are looking to join the list of Colombian players who have won Europe’s second-biggest club tournament, after the Champions League.

Falcao and Bacca won with different teams

Two Colombians have won the tournament with two different clubs. The first was Radamel Falcao García. In 2011, together with Fredy Guarín and James Rodríguez, he reached the title with Porto, after defeating Sporting Braga in the final (1-0).

A year later, Falcao was a preponderant figure, already wearing the Atlético de Madrid shirt: the ‘Tigre’ scored two goals for the victory against Athletic Bilbao.

The second to do so was Carlos Bacca, who won two titles with Sevilla: in 2014, his team beat Benfica in the final (4-2 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw), and in 2015 second, they beat Dnipro 2-3, with two of their goals. And last year he reached the title with Villarreal, who beat Manchester United in a tiebreaker from the white point, after a 1-1 in regulation time.

Faustino Asprilla, who was champion with Parma twice, in 1995 and 1999, also has multiple titles. In those years the tournament was still called the Uefa Cup. In the first, they defeated Juventus 2-1, in round-trip matches, and in the second, they beat Olympique de Marseille 3-0.

Amaranto Perea was also champion twice, both times with Atlético de Madrid. The first was in 2010 and the second in 2012, beating Fulham (2-1) and Athletic Club (3-0), respectively.

Borré seeks his third international title

Now, Borré is looking for his third international title: he won the Copa Libertadores in 2018 and the Recopa Sudamericana in 2019, both with River Plate. In the case of Morelos, it would be his first crown.

