On December 30, 2023, the interest ofl Inter Porto Alegre in acquiring the services of the Colombian striker, Rafael Santos Borré, who has not had a good present in German football, after belonging to the Eintracht Frankfurt and be on loan this season with Werder Bremen.

However, there are several changes that have been made according to the information that was previously published, from Germany have given important details that would distance him from Brazil.

Rafael Santos Borre celebrates the penalty goal. Photo: Norberto Duarte. AFP

According to the information provided by the journalist, Juan Felipe Sierra, The Colombian player would like to go to Brazilian football, specifically to Inter Porto Alegre, in 2024. However, the Eintracht Frankfurt (owner of his services) would only accept one condition so that the forward can leave German football.

The only option for which the German team would let go Rafael Santos Borré, is according to a purchase of 6 million euros for its immediate arrival to the Inter Porto Alegre.

Furthermore, the newspaper Bild He indicated that the money offered by the Brazilian team does not meet the expectations of the German team.

“The agents of I deleted They have expressed interest from a Brazilian club. It is clear that the Bremen team does not feel the slightest interest in handing over the successor to the Füllkrug designated after the storm Werder”, stated the cited newspaper.

Eintrancht Frankfurt would be waiting for an offer of 8 million euros, while those of Porto Alegre They only reach 5.5 million euros for the transfer. The player's will could change the situation.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half. See also F1 | Silverstone, Free Practice 2: Hamilton check behind Sainz

“Borré will fulfill his contract in Bremen until the end of the season. An early transfer is only possible with the consent of the Werder. Furthermore, the offer of 5.5 million for Borré (contract in Frankfurt until 2025) is too low to even consider a change. Its market value is estimated at 8 million,” Bild noted.

I deleted During this 23/24 season he has played 13 matches in the Bundesliga, in which he has scored 4 times and played 836 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Photo: Twitter: @werderbremen

Now we have to wait to see how the negotiations continue, whether the player will finally decide to go to Brazilian football, or whether he will continue in German football.

