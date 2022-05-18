Rafael Santos Borré: ‘It’s my first European title and it fills me with happiness’

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borréwho converted the decisive shot that gave his team the Europa League title in the penalty shootout (5-4) against Glasgow Rangers, said after the final played in Seville that he is going to “keep this memory all his life”.

“I feel very happy and excited. I had dreamed of a historic night for the club and for myself. It is my first European title and I am happy to have been able to help the team,” Borré told Movistar, who also achieved 1-1 with the one that Eintracht tied against the Scottish Rangers in the regulation 90 minutes and that gave way to extra time.

‘A memory forever’

The striker from Barranquilla stressed that “it’s something very nice”, a memory that he will keep forever, and added: “I hope my children also remember this for the rest of their lives”. “We have faced great teams, it has been a very difficult final and I did not imagine this, but I knew that with my experience, and in these competitions that I like, I could help the team. Today it was given to me and now to enjoy”, assured the striker the German Eintracht.

Borré also had words for the fans of the ‘Eagles’ and said that “they are fantastic”, that they “accompany them everywhere” and now they are “very happy”, and that “they were also an important part of this title”.

EFE

