Rafael Santos Borré, one of the trusted men of coach Néstor Lorenzo in the Colombian National Team, could miss the matches against Peru and Argentina, in the resumption of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The match against the Peruvians will be on September 5, at the Monumental stadium in Lima, and five days later, Colombia will host the world champion in Barranquilla, in their first match since the Copa América final, which the Albicelestes won.

However, there was not enough time for Borré to make it to these matches. The attacker was injured last Sunday, in the match between Internacional and Palmeiras that drew 1-1 in Porto Alegre. The Barranquilla native, who was a starter, was replaced by Lucca for the second half.

“What was an indication was confirmed this Friday morning. Inter have announced that Rafael Borré has suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh. The striker will be out for four weeks, according to the club’s medical report. published the Globoesporte portal.

Rafael Santos Borré Photo:Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency Share

If this period of incapacity continues, Borré would arrive just in time for a possible call-up to the National Team, which is why it seems unlikely that he will be part of the squad for these games.

This is how Rafael Santos Borré’s time in Brazil has been

Borré has played 14 games for Internacional, where he arrived at the beginning of this year from Weder Bremen. He has scored four goals, counting all official tournaments: two in the Brazilian championship and two in the Copa Sudamericana.

In the National Team, the Barranquilla striker is one of those who has played the most games with Lorenzo: he has played 20 of the 26 that the Argentine coach has managed. And he is the team’s second top scorer, with five goals, one less than Luis Díaz,

Rafael Santos Borré Photo:Efe Share

However, in the recent Copa América he only started the first match, against Paraguay. He came on in four others, including the final, and did not score any goals.

