Rafael Santos Borré experienced the Europa League title with emotion, the third international crown of his career. And in this, the Colombian was the main character.

Borré scored the equalizer against Rangers, which led Eintracht Frankfurt to extra time, initially, and then to a penalty shootout. And later, after the failure of the experienced Aaron Ramsey, the ‘Comandante’ scored the fifth and final charge to be crowned champion.

The testimony of the mother of Rafael Santos Borré

Thousands of kilometers away, the mother of the Colombian attacker, Deysi Maury, did not want to see the action. She wished her son all the luck in the world, but she closed her eyes.

“In the decisive goal I said ‘Yes, yes, they came out champions’. I closed my eyes. When I opened them, they were already singing a goal and giving the repetition ”, explained Deysi, in a chat with Blog Deportivo, from Blu Radio.

“I always wanted it, but I didn’t believe them. Yesterday (Wednesday) she was positive, always in prayer. In my mind it was always ‘your will be done, God’”, she pointed out.

Deysi recounted details of a talk she had with her son before the match. “I told him that he could break it, that he believe it, that he not feel that pressure and that responsibility, but that he do it like in the beginning, like when he played on the neighborhood courts, when he enjoyed it and did it as a hobby”, he remembered.

The emotion for the equalizing goal scored by Borré

Another exciting moment in the Borré Maury family home was the moment that Rafael scored the equalizer. “I jumped out of that chair, I screamed, I cried, I think what I did the most was cry, I confess”assured Deysi.

In the family home of Rafael Santos Borré there was always support for his career. “Since he left for Cali I knew of his potential, of his desire, that soccer was his profession. I always supported him, ”said his mother.

