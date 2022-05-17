Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Rafael Santos Borré: his career in an emotional video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
Eintracht vs. Barcelona

One of the key moments of Eintracht vs. Barcelona: Busquets closes Santos Borré's path.

One of the key moments of Eintracht vs. Barcelona: Busquets closes Santos Borré’s path.

The Colombian is a great figure for Eintracht.

Colombian striker Rafael Borré assured on Tuesday that “playing in a final with Eintracht is very nice”alluding to the Europa League that his team will play on Wednesday in Seville against Rangers Glasgow.

The former player of Villarreal and River Plate, who at 26 is in his first season with the Frankfurt team, recalled another final he played in, the Copa Libertadores with the Argentine team, and stressed that “this will be the first in Europe.”

From Barranquilla to Seville

“The Copa Libertadores adds up as an experience. They are different moments”, said the Colombian international striker, who was referring to his teammate Alfredo Morelos, who is currently at Scottish Rangers but will not be able to play in the final due to injury.

“I had the chance to talk to him. It’s a shame he can’t be in the final. Tomorrow I will see him again, a great relationship unites me”, stressed Borré, who hopes that he will be the one who can take the final because Eintracht “forms a united group, both to attack and defend, which hopefully can give the title” .

His team, in a video, recreated the life of the Colombian soccer player.

EFE

