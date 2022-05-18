Eintracht Frankfurt will face Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday in a final flavored with past glorycheered on by the thousands of Scottish and German fans who are expected to take over Seville.

The Germans have not lifted a European trophy since the 1980 Uefa Cup. that they won against Borussia Mönchengladbach, while the Scots only have the 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup on their continental record.

Colombian Rafael Santos Borré has earned a place in the German cast and spoke before the final.

The change. “It is different. Here the direct game is involved in everything, what is played there is different. We have adapted as best as possible.”

Pass by River Plate. “It marked me a lot to have been there. I was very happy and I feel that today I follow it as best I can. The games are late and I’m watching the group. I wish you the best”.

The final. “I want to play it, leave everything on the field and take vacations. It has been an intense season. We have kept the whole team throughout the year and it is difficult to come back”.

The fans. “For a club like ours, it’s crazy. The fans have not experienced this for a long time, playing a final. The road traveled was difficult, big clubs were brought out and that gives a lot of emotion”.

Julian Alvarez. “He is a very intelligent player. The first few months he will analyze the training sessions, the work of the team, of his teammates, but he will take things from each player in his position and he will learn”.

