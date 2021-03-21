These are not easy times for Rafael Santos Borré. After all, he is traveling aboard a roller coaster of emotions. In October he was a father and since the end of 2020 they have been talking about a possible exit abroad. Without going any further, Palmeiras placed his eyes on the striker. They offered him a millionaire contract, but everything was delayed and the Brazilian club decided to get out of the operation. It was a few hours before his goal poker with the red band.

Yes, Santos Borré seems to have freed himself from the pressures. And although he knows that everything can change in June, when his contract expires, he is focused on River. It was noticed on Saturday night, in Mendoza, where he dispatched with a quartet and surpassed the mark of fifty goals (52) in 137 official matches, an average of 0.38 every 90 minutes. Nothing bad.

The 25-year-old forward born on September 15, 1995 in Barranquilla received fantastic passes from three teammates: first, from Matías Suárez, who leaked after Agustín Palavecino was authorized. The Cordovan was not selfish. Later, Julián Alvarez fed him with a center back. Later, it was Alex Vigo who left him in front of the network. And at the beginning of the second half, again Alvarez enabled it.

In three of the four plays, Santos Borré only had to push her. But he showed concentration to find the space and mark the pass.

“To convince him to stay no, he still has a contract with our institution until June, so it will be up to him afterwards what he decides. River will always be a priority. For us he is an important player, he has shown it in this cycle. He has to be calm now, think about training and playing, not losing focus because of everything that comes to him or is approached from the outside because it can be harmful. While you are with us, we accompany you so that you are calm and comfortable. When the moment comes for him to make the decision he makes, River will continue to be a very valid alternative for him ”, Marcelo Gallardo had said before the match with Racing, in which Santos Borré scored one of the five goals.

From that duel in Santiago del Estero to the first against Mendoza, 167 minutes passed.

He was replaced by his compatriot Jorge Carrascal at 13 minutes of the complement. There were no River fans; the palms would have reddened from so much applause.