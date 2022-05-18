Thursday, May 19, 2022
Rafael Santos Borré does not fail: see his goal in the Europa League final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in Sports
0
0
Santos Borre

Borré scored a great goal for Barcelona.

Borré scored a great goal for Barcelona.

The Colombian scored for Eintracht in the match against Rangers.

When Eintracht suffered the most in the Europa League final against Rangers, the Colombian striker appeared Rafael Santos Borré, to score the goal of the partial tie 1-1.

The Colombian scored his goal in the 69th minute, to give life and breath to the German team, which was losing 1-0 in the final.

SPORTS

Tags:
