Rafael Santos Borré continues on a roll: tremendous goal in Werder Bremen’s victory

Santos Borré.
The Colombian helped the German team win.
The Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré scored the first goal of the Werder Bremen about Colonia on the fifth date of the soccer tournament Germany.
Bremen started losing with so much Davie Selke, who scored in the 31st minute, but Borré, in the 38th minute, scored the partial tie.
The great goal
Already in the second half, the victory for the Colombian club was scored by Justin Njinmahat minute 67.
The Colombian played 66 minutes, shot twice on goal, one of them the goal, and made 76 percent of his passes successful.
Enjoy the goal by Santos Borré, who had already scored with the Colombia selection in the 1-0 win over Venezuela.

