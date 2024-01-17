Rafael Santos Borré has resolved his future and after several weeks of rumors regarding his departure from Eintracht Frankfurtthe Colombian will have a return to South American football, especially in Brazilian football.

The club that had been most interested and had very advanced negotiations was Porto Alegre Internationalin the end this club was the one that took over the services of the forward of the Colombia selection.

Confirmed

On its social networks, Internacional confirmed the signing of Borré and through a video presented its star signing.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new scorer,” was the message that Internacional left and Rafael Santos Borré appears in the video.

As your voice: Rafael Santos Borré, the new attacker and member of the Povo Club! 🔥📷 Idol in Argentine football and also in Germany, the attacker of the Colombian Seleção is ! 😍 pic.twitter.com/zns8kbI945 — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) January 17, 2024

Internacional also confirmed in its statement that Borré signs a contract until December 2028 and the transfer includes the acquisition of federative rights and 80% of the economic rights.

Borré began his professional career in 2013 with Colombian club Deportivo Cali and, despite the fact that his rights were acquired by the Atlético de Madrid, He shone in Spanish football with the shirt of the Villarreal in 2017.

Rafael Santos Borré scores a goal in Werder Bremen. Photo: Werder Bremen – Screenshot.

Hired by River Plate In 2018, the Colombian became the Buenos Aires club's top scorer in the so-called Gallardo era, with 54 goals and 20 assists.

With Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom he signed in 2021, he won the Europa League title.

Among his titles, the Colombian League in 2016 also stands out with the Cali, and the 2017 and 2018 Argentine Cup, the 2018 Libertadores and the 2019 Recopa Sudamericana with River.