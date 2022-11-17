Rafael Santos Borré and his pending dream: to be in the next World Cup

The Colombia selection he is getting ready for his friendly match on Saturday against Paraguay, which will be preparatory for the tie that starts next year.

This Wednesday, Nestor Lawrence He was able to count on the full team for the first time and final details are being finalized to face the Paraguayans in Fort Lauderdale, on November 19, where several players are expected to have opportunities to end the year with minutes in the national team.

Rodrigo Betancur (r) from Uruguay disputes a ball with Rafael Santos Borré from Colombia.

One of them is Rafael Santos Borréwho finished the mid-season with Eintracht Frankfurt with little action and hopes to recover that confidence with Colombia to be taken into account by Lorenzo in the next Qualifiers.

“Facing Paraguay allows us to be a good test for us and we are going to take it that way with a lot of responsibility,” Rafael Santos Borré said at a press conference.

The striker was also emphatic that this game will serve to do a good job and continue to mesh the idea of ​​Néstor Lorenzo.

“We are focused on being able to do an excellent job during the week. Our commitment is to continue on the path of victory as we have been doing in these two friendly matches that we had and the most important thing is to be able to apply what the coaching staff wants Borre said.

The dream, the World Cup

Borré lamented the absence of Colombia in Qatar 2022but I assure you that his dream is to be in the next World Cup.

“It’s a difficult feeling to express or to be able to share, but I think that now it’s up to us to be in the next World Cup. From this moment on we must start thinking about what’s to come (…) The World Cup is a dream that I have pending ”, he finished.

