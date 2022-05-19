Eintracht Frankfurt was proclaimed champion of the 2022 Europa League this Wednesday and reached glory again, 42 years after his first and until this Wednesday only European title in the old UEFA Cup (1980), by beating Glasgow Rangers in a penalty shootout with a decisive shot by Colombian Rafael Santos Borré .

After a final that ended 1-1 in regular time and in extra time, With goals from Nigerian Joe Aribo in minute 57 for the Scots and Borré himself for Eintracht in minute 69, the Colombian striker converted the decisive penalty (5-4) after Rangers’ Welshman Aaron missed the only shot of the shootout Ramsey, which unleashed euphoria in the German fans after a very close and competitive final.

Two historical clubs were measured and eager for victory, the Eintracht of the Austrian coach Oliver Glasner, after eliminating West Ham in the semi-finals, 42 years later

of their only European title (the 1980 Uefa Cup), and Rangers, who won earlier

from the final to German Leipzig, just half a century after the only time, likewise, in which he lifted a trophy in Europe (the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup).

They are millionaires

The title does not come alone. The awards won by the German cast do not cease to cause curiosity.

Goal.com, a specialized portal, pointed out what Santos Borré’s team won in this edition of the tournament.

– For playing in the group stage: 3.63 million euros.

– The one who goes to the next round of first: 1.1 million euros.

– Whoever goes to the next round as second: 550,000 euros.

– For reaching the round of 32: 500,000 euros.

– For reaching the round of 16: 1.2 million euros.

– For reaching the quarterfinals: 1.8 million euros.

– For reaching the semifinal: 2.8 million euros.

– For reaching the final: 4.6 million euros.

– For winning the final: 4 million euros.

In addition to that, for each game won, 630,000 euros are awarded and for each draw, 210,000 euros.

The final figure that they will consign to Eintracht, taking into account that they played all the phases, that they were first in their group, that they won 7 games (4,410,000 euros) and drew 6 (1,260,000 euros) is: 25,300,000 euros, more than 107,000 million pesos.

