Rafael Santos Borré and Eintracht Fráncort, to eighth of the Champions League

Rafael Santos Borre
The Colombian team beat Sporting Lisbon and got into the next phase.
November 01, 2022, 04:59 PM
with the Colombian Rafael Santos Borre On the pitch at the end of the second half, the German team Eintracht Frankfurt beat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in Portugal and qualified for the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League.
November 01, 2022, 04:59 PM
#Rafael #Santos #Borré #Eintracht #Fráncort #eighth #Champions #League
