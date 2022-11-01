Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Rafael Santos Borré and Eintracht Fráncort, to eighth of the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borre

The Colombian team beat Sporting Lisbon and got into the next phase.

with the Colombian Rafael Santos Borre On the pitch at the end of the second half, the German team Eintracht Frankfurt beat Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in Portugal and qualified for the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League.

