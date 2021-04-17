Wrapped in exit rumors for a long time, each game that Rafael Santos Borré did not mark only increased the comments. Was he with his head in River? Was he already thinking of some unknown destination? The Colombian took care of bury all those doubts with a double worthy of his stamp against Central Córdoba and cut a long streak without converting.

The first 45 minutes in Santiago del Estero, even, motivated that in the networks the messages in which it was questioned multiplied not only their performance, but also their commitment.

In a matter of minutes, Borré settled any matter. At six of the second half, with a River that had taken an advantage over the end of the first stage but without convincing, he scored the second goal for Marcelo Gallardo’s team. And from there the game changed, which would end in a landslide.

That scream was the first of his authorship in 324 minutes. The last one he had put in Godoy Cruz almost a month ago, on another night visiting the interior of the country that ended with a landslide from River Plate (6 to 1 on that occasion). On that day he had scored as for several games: he scored a poker of goals.

His first goal came while in the right place at the right time, accompanying a great play that River built with patience and in which he changed rhythm in time to break the rival defense.

The second, meanwhile, was good as a forward: he pressed the last line after a ball from the bottom that did not seem to have too much destiny, trusted the rival mistake and then he defined the second suit with hierarchy.

Thus, Borré managed to make her turn, at least for a while, to speak of his goals a little more than of his contract, which expires in June of this year and about which there is not much news beyond the stagnation of the negotiations for its renewal.

The player’s dream is to go to Europe, he was linked with Gremio and Palmeiras from Brazil but for now there is no resolution. In the meantime, he returns to pay DT’s confidence with goals.