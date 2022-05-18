Rafael Santos Borré lived his hours of greatest anxiety, those hours that precede glory or not glory, those hours before crying with joy or shedding tears of nostalgia, the hours it took before he was there, on the pitch, in the Eintracht Frankfurt jersey, to play a final, and not just any final, this was the European one, the Europa League, against Rangers from Scotland which he finally won. It is for moments like this that he became a footballer, he became a striker, he became a scorer. And for that he returned to Europe.

Rafael arrived in Germany less than a year ago, after much thought with his wife, Ana Caicedo, and finally taking the risk of leaving River Plate, where he was an idol, to show himself that Europe was not going to be too big for him. He arrived at Eintracht, a club from the city of Frankfurt, one of the most important urban centers in Germany, with 763,380 inhabitants, including this Colombian – and his wife and a baby named Guadalupe – and millions of furious fans who roar and step on hard at every stage, and who already follow him with devotion.

Borré did not come to Frankfurt for a walk. He, like his passionate fandom, also bellows and stomps. He scored 4 goals in 13 games in the Europa League, a special one, like that bombshell against Barcelona in the quarterfinals, when he took out an unassailable bazooka from his right leg that left half of the Camp Nou frozen: the other half was occupied by seething German fans. And another even more special one, that of the final against Rangers.

He also did his thing with his scoring mischief against Olympiakos and against West Ham. Borré also scored 8 goals in the Bundesliga this season, in 31 games. The most recent, last weekend against Mainz: he reached the European final with his aim ready, his reflexes sharpened and his precision trained.

This is how Borré’s story began

Rafael is 26 years old and has traveled so much, so many kilometers on the pitch, so many pitches, so many goals. Few shirts, but all special, tokens of loyalty. It is that Rafael makes himself loved wherever he arrives, not only because of his goals, but also because of his discipline and commitment, that is valued by the fans, and because of his disposition and movements, that is valued by the coaches.

Cali, Villarreal and River Plate preceded this moment of plenitude. And it all started in Cali, or before, in Barranquilla, the city where this scorer was born. Although he lived there for a short time, at the age of 4 his parents separated and he went with his father to Valledupar, there he mixed studies with the ball, although the ball won by a landslide. When Cali noticed him, he was already a scoring boy, although his goals were those from the neighborhood, those from the school, those from the first soccer school that was Neogranadinos. But they were goals. And they opened the way for him.

“I told Carlos Burbano, director of the minor divisions of Cali, to go see him, that he was a striker, that he scored goals, that he had different things. And they liked him. At 15, he was already in Cali”

“I told Carlos Burbano, director of the minor divisions of Cali, to go see him, that he was a striker, that he scored goals, that he had different things. And they liked him. At the age of 15, he was already in Cali ”, Agustín Garizábalo, scout for the Valle del Cauca team, said at the time.

The beginning was adverse. It was difficult for him to adapt to the city. But she did. He made his debut quickly, with DT Leonel Álvarez. He started to play. He started scoring real goals, and he didn’t stop: he won a League and a Super League. And if he is not from Cali by birth, he is by adoption: he says that he is a fan of Junior, but that he carries Cali on his chest.

He was also in the Colombian youth team, he made a great South American and a great U-20 World Cup in 2015. So he was already making merits so that some ‘great’ would look at him, and it was when Atlético de Madrid appeared, that they signed him, but since he did not want him right away, he transferred him, first to Cali and then to Villarreal, where he played one season, 17 league games and scored two goals.. And when he already had that European experience, he turned to South America, like a reverse springboard, to River. And there began another great story.

In River he left an indelible mark. He won two Cups, two Super Cups, the Copa Libertadores and the Recopa Sudamericana. He became the top scorer in the era of DT Marcelo Gallardo. They didn’t want him to leave him, that’s why his return to the Old Continent was delayed. But Borré had a dagger stuck with Europe, he wanted to return, and to succeed. So he decided on Germany. And that has been his career. They have not lacked goals. He has not lacked titles, but today he has something special if he achieves it, and that is that it is a European tournament, the second behind the Champions League.

Why the nickname ‘El Comandante’ and his military salute

Rafael Santos Borré, in River Plate.

Santos Borré has a goal protocol. He is one of those who looks for the ball, he manages the pass that he is going to receive, and when he receives it, he knows what to do with the ball, that is how he scores his goals; then, he runs euphoric, slams on the brakes, stands firm, heel to heel, reveals his right hand on his forehead, while his left hides behind his back, simulating a strict military salute. That’s why he calls himself the Commander. That celebration was born naturally, one day he scored one of his goals in River and decided to improvise, and the fans returned the military salute with respectful uproar: it is what his scorer rank deserves.

That what he plays for, it would be simple to call him a forward. But he is not only a forward. Rafael does not inhabit a single place on the court. He sometimes plays on the left, sometimes on the right, sometimes forward, sometimes midfielder, sometimes attacks, sometimes defends. During his time at River, one day they asked him what he plays for, and he said: “I am a mixed striker with a lot of mobility, who wants to take advantage of free spaces and who tries to get together with his teammates…”.

In the Colombian National Team it is still waiting. Getting there was difficult. When he scored more goals in River it seemed that he was further away. At last he began to be summoned, and for that he is grateful to DT Reinaldo Rueda, who took him into account in the failed tie against Qatar. Borré found a position with Rueda, but since he didn’t score goals and the team didn’t qualify, he gave up, like everyone else. It hurt Rafael not to go to the World Cup. And he has been one of the few who has reflected on the elimination. “The players must take charge, we were not good and we did not get the results to go to the World Cup,” he recently told Win Sports. However, his cycle in the National Team is young, new times will come for him.

So the World Cup is already past. Rafael is already champion of the Europa League, which was one of his dreams, because to win a title he became a footballer, striker and scorer. And for that he returned to Europe.

Paul Romero

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET