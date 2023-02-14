Rafael Robayo He is one of the players that is in the memory of the fans of Millonarios. The now CE Carroi player, from the Andorran first division, referred to what happened last Sunday at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium, when a fan invaded the field and hit the midfielder of the capital club Daniel Cataño, a fact that has been rejected by the majority.

The opinion of the 38-year-old midfielder from Bogota is that Millonarios should have remained on the field of play and played the match against Deportes Tolima with 10 men after the expulsion of Cataño, who responded to the blow, from behind, that the fan gave him.

In an interview with Gol Caracol, Robayo, who was in Millonarios for two periods and was even a League champion with it in 2012, stated: “I think (the game) should have been played, obviously with exemplary punishments to the fan, to the security of the match by Deportes Tolima, obviously to Daniel for the reaction and because that leads to expulsion. Yes, it should have been played, because at the end of the day we are giving importance from another point of view to an aggression that can continue to be presented in other shows”.

Robayo commented on the words of the Millonarios captain, David Macalister Silva, who after the incident told referee Wilmar Roldán that the blue team would not play the game because there were no security conditions for any of the protagonists of the show. “‘Maca’ acted as captain at the time and he expresses that of supporting and setting a precedent. It is respectable, it is his point of view, but for me it should have been played and with Millonarios with 10 men, because Daniel was expelled and those are the rules. Not doing so is not going to create a precedent.”

The former blue player argued that “the fact that someone enters the field of play happens worldwide, naked people come in, people ask for photos. But when it is an aggression, you have to try to set a precedent by Dimayor and the FCF (Colombian Football Federation) in favor of tolerance, so that people understand that it is a sport and that you have to try to enjoy it in the best way”.

Alejandro Montenegro, a Tolima fan who attacked Daniel Cataño. Photo: Taken from Win Sports and social networks

“The parties cannot be ‘warmed up'”

Robayo asserted that one must try not to ‘warm up’ the matches beforehand. It should be remembered that Cataño left Deportes Tolima after he missed a charge from the penalty kick that would have given them the title in the league in the first half of last year.

“The issue does not only go through the intolerance of the fan who gets involved, but also what one as a player has to handle trying not to generate provocations or gestures that can heat up the atmosphere, that end in aggression like what happened this Sunday at the Manuel Murillo Toro”.

He added: “Unfortunately, we have to know that being protagonists we are exposed to all these things in terms of provocations, with rivals, fans, and we have to know how to handle it. The topic of the match was already hot with the arrival of the team at the hotel, with words and gestures.

