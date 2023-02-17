Rafael Puente Jr.’s tenure within Pumas has begun and the reality is that he is not on the best possible path. The Mexican coach has not shown great consistency in the seven rounds that have been played and has added points to date thanks to 2 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, including an active rejection of 5 games in a row without being able to achieve a victory, which They will look to finish this weekend against Chivas de Paunovic.
For many, the Puente Jr. project is nothing more than an experiment within the Pedregal club, and it could be concluded that the Pumas signed the only thing they had in their hands for the position of technical director and this is not a conclusion so far from reality. The Mexican only has a semester of contract and his performance will dictate his departure or renewal, although the coach seeks to pressure to sign the extension as soon as possible.
inform Record that Rafael has had contact with the club’s leaders and figures such as Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Freire himself to ask for their support. The coach seeks that the most emblematic footballers of the squad appeal for their continuity before the board of trustees and that in this way the UNAM club signs from now on the renewal of the coach, who affirms to his managers that “it would give greater peace of mind and security to all for work with a view to the future”. An argument with which he seeks to persuade.
#Rafael #Puente #asks #support #Pumas #figures #renew
