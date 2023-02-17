GIVE HIM A HAND! 🐾😅

Rafael Puente asks Pumas to renew his contract to provide security; He feels that knowing that he is alone for this tournament is losing weight with the squad.

According to Record, he asked for the help of the two captains Freire and Dinenno, to help him renew. pic.twitter.com/PHLxXvCIuI

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) February 17, 2023