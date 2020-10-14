Whoever the first director of the Carlos III Health Institute, Rafael Nájera, has indicated that the acceleration of vaccines is a “shame” and that it is “pure politics” and “has nothing to do with science” in an interview with SINC. The 82-year-old doctor recently published The Carlos III Health Institute within the framework of the evolution of public health, a historical review of the most important institute for scientific research in Spain.

Nájera, responsible for the polio vaccination campaign in Spain and an important figure in AIDS research, criticizes politicians who are trying to speed up the arrival of the vaccine: “The FDA, the drug regulatory agency in the United States and a world reference, is following (Trump) the way he acts”, indicates. Of Russia says that it “has not completed the efficacy trials” and that “it is forcing vaccination”, while China he is doing it “something better, but also forcing”.

For the doctor, the bear’s skin is being sold before hunting it, since “we don’t know if the vaccine will work” and criticizes the emphasis that politics is putting on this matter, putting as an example the flu, whose vaccine “does not serve to control the epidemic” but “for the individual protection of the person being vaccinated. The virologist claims to leave the vaccine for when it has “solid efficacy with laboratory tests with animals.”

Asked by take as an example the campaign against polio that he led, started in 1963, states that “It is necessary to return to the fundamental basis of this action: the health of the Republic, which laid the foundations for an effective public health throughout the state” and adds that coordination is complicated “If we do not have a homogeneous definition of a safe, proven and probable case, of actual death and probable death”.

On the relationship of the human being with his environment, regarding the emergence of new diseases from animals such as SARS-CoV-2, Nájera points out that it has been developing in the last 20 years “A new concept of global health”, which consists of the “epidemiology of wildlife” and cites New Zealand as an example, “which has surveillance programs for extremely exemplary wild animal species.”

Polio eradication in Africa

Last August, the World Health Organization declared the eradication of polio in Africa after four years without cases. The virologist is “happy”, but points out that “the issue of polio derived from the vaccine” remains to be resolved and regrets how “many political elements have been mixed that have delayed the elimination”.

On the anti-vaccine movement, Nájera points out that “it does not focus properly”, since this is part of something broader: alternative medicines. He points out that it is necessary to “understand the phenomenon” and cites a survey that indicated that “prayer” was the most frequent alternative medicine in the United States.