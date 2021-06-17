Surprise in the world of tennis. Rafael Nadal will take a break after losing unexpectedly in the semi-finals at Roland Garros. The Spaniard warned through a long Twitter thread that he will not participate in Wimbledon or the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Hello everyone, I have decided not to participate this year at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. It is never an easy decision to make, but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team, I understand that it is the right decision,” Nadal argued.

News in development