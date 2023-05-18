The Spanish tennis player, about to turn 37, announced this Thursday, May 18, that he will not be present at the second Grand Slam of the year, Roland Garros, due to not being able to recover in time from a hip injury. It will be the first time, since his debut in 2005, that the man born in Manacor, Mallorca, misses the tournament that he has won 14 times.

For many of the tennis fans, regular or sporadic, it is almost impossible to think of Roland Garros, one of the four great tournaments on the calendar of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP), and not think of the name of Rafael Nadal, the player who has won the tournament the most times.

2023 will be unlike the event’s past 17 years, as its top winner won’t be hitting balls on the Parisian clay. A hip injury, which he had been suffering but which increased during the second round match of the Australian Open in January 2023, is the reason for the man born in Mallorca, Spain, not to be present in the tournament considered as “his favourite”.

“The injury I suffered in Australia has not progressed as expected. I have lost goals along the way. Roland Garros is becoming impossible. I will not be able to be there after many years and with what this event means for me,” Nadal said in press conference this May 18.

On May 12, just 10 days before the start of the event in Paris, a video was leaked that many media around the world, including Antena 3 in Spain, echoed. The 36-year-old player was seen with his hands on his knees and suffering from severe pain when he was developing one of the training sessions.

Since then, tennis fans, players and ex-players have been very attentive to the evolution of Nadal’s health ahead of the tournament. In an interview with ‘Eurosport’, Boris Becker, the German who participated in Roland Garros nine times, was one of those who expressed his concern about the possibility that Nadal was absent from the tournament.

“If Nadal cancels clay court tournaments in preparation for Roland Garros, something really bad must have happened. I hope he can at least compete in Paris, that would be good news. Anyway, if Roland Garros was his last tournament it would be a bad thing, a player always has to decide for himself what his last tournament is and I sincerely hope that for Rafa it won’t be Roland Garros this year,” he said. the former German player

Spain’s Rafael Nadal announces that he has withdrawn from the 2023 French Open in Mallorca, Spain on May 18, 2023. © Miquel Borras / Reuters

Little is known about the injury, but the player has made it clear that he feels better. In January, just after losing in three sets against the American Mackenzie McDonald (currently 55th in the ATP), Nadal was unaware of the extent of the discomfort, but it prevented him from moving naturally and hitting some shots.

“I’m fine, I’m better now than a few weeks ago (…) I felt ready to continue fighting but on a physical level it’s not like that, one must accept things. You can get angry, sad, which is what I do, but you have to look to the future. You can’t demand more and more from the body, although my head didn’t want it to go this far, my body has told me to go this far,” added the player.

2024, the possible last year of Nadal

But Roland Garros will not be the only tournament where Rafael Nadal’s name is not in the ‘draw’ or main draw. The player has made it clear that he will take a break in the coming months to fully recover.

“I am not going to play in a few months, my intention is that 2024 is my last year. If I keep playing right now, I don’t think I’ll be able to be there next year, my intention is that next year be my last and to be able to play the tournaments I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me,” he said.

On this matter, Nadal was clear that he will take the necessary time but he left the door open to be considered in the Davis Cup team that will represent Spain. “When I feel physically and mentally ready to start over, it would be an objective to reach the end of the year and play the Davis Cup, if I am able and if the captain considers it appropriate,” explained Nadal.

2024 will be an important year for many tennis players, since being an Olympic year, several players aim for the ‘Golden Slam’. That is, win the four major tournaments in one season and the gold medal at the Olympic Games.

Although Nadal is one of the few who has achieved the feat of winning the Grand Slams and the gold medal at the Olympics in different years, the only one to do so in the same year has been the German Steffi GrafIt is not in his plans to seek all the titles in the year 2024. However, he made it clear that being in the French capital, representing Spain, is one of his motivations.

“I would like to play what is important to me next year and the Olympic Games are, but I don’t know,” Nadal said.

A career of injuries hidden behind many titles

Rafael Nadal is the second active player among men with the most Grand Slam titles, tied in that line with Novak Djokovic by both having 22 awards. But, despite his lauded record, he has been plagued by a myriad of injuries throughout his career.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal kisses the trophy after defeating Argentina’s Mariano Puerta in the French Open final in Paris, France on June 5, 2005 © Michel Euler / AP / File

“They have been difficult years, although the victories mask it. I make a full stop. At this point, without being prepared to be able to compete at the level I need. I have to put a full stop to my sports career. I’m going to try to regenerate my body”, stressed the player.

Nadal, with his experience, does not ignore the issue of mental health that many tennis players have brought up to stop their career or justify poor results.

“I don’t want to be an example of stopping too soon. I believe that we become mentally weak and one must take remedies when one has mental problems or illnesses. You should work with professionals to solve them. Mental health has to be trained, and if things don’t work out for us at least we stop because we can’t burn ourselves out, we are getting frustrated. If we get frustrated at the first change, what we do is be more unhappy, ”said Nadal.

This break for Nadal in the coming months will affect the player on a sporting level. His absence in Paris will result in the player leaving the ‘top 100’ of the ATP ranking, for the first time since March 2003, which will mean that the player will have to receive invitations to the next major tournaments, in case to be recovered.

“If I need invitations, I suppose there won’t be any problems, I think I’ve earned it. We’re going to do things in the most correct way possible,” he added.

Live the Roland Garros like a common person

One of the thoughts that revolves around those who follow tennis is how a tournament of this magnitude is experienced outside the courts when you are Rafael Nadal, something that the man from Manacor highlighted at the press conference.

“I don’t know how it will feel to see Roland Garros from here (Mallorca). I have never seen it from the beginning here, but I have seen it in the third round, in 2009 I lost in the round of 16 (…) It is one more facet of this life , I will live it as most people live it”, indicated Nadal with a certain change in his tone of voice.

The truth is that the tournament, its organizers and fans hope that the “King of the Earth” can be present in 2024 to, if so, say goodbye in style and in a tournament that has brought him much joy.

For now, the absence of this 2023 will help many to visualize a future in the tournament without its main figure. Meanwhile, the debate is opening on whether any of the courts or the main one, which make up the ‘Stade Roland Garros’, should bear his name.

With EFE, Reuters and local media