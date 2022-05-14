The Spanish Rafael Nadal is one of the most important figures in world tennis. At 35 years old, she occupies the fourth position in the ATP classification (Association of Professional Tennis Players, with a cutoff date of May 13); He is only surpassed by Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic.

It is difficult to understand my day to day, I do not intend to play the victim

To get to where he is, he has had to face several difficulties. In fact, recently, Nadal emphasized that he is a “player who lives with an injury”, for which he has to endure severe pain every day or, otherwise, he would not be able to be on the courts.

He was honest again about his health issue when he fell in the round of 16 of the Rome tournament and questioned his participation in Roland Garros, another of the most important competitions. The athlete finished the sets with discomfort in his leg and had to leave limping.

“It is difficult to understand my day to day, I do not intend to play the victim. I have what I have, tomorrow I’m going to wake up terrible because I’m not going to drink anything, I live with lots of inflammations because otherwise I can’t train, “she said at a press conference.

What is Müller-Weiss Syndrome?

Nadal’s ailment for more than 10 years is Müller-Weiss Syndrome, which affects his left foot. As he said, it is not something temporary; it is a chronic disease.

“I am a player who lives with an injury, it is there and my day to day is complicated. I try, but it’s hard for me. Many days I cannot train well, ”she assured.

Although tennis gives him happiness, he mentioned that severe pain fades his smile: “I live taking many painkillers. Pain takes away your happiness not from playing, but from living.”

David Domínguez, specialist in Sports Medicine and member of the medical service of the Barcelona team, published a study together with other specialists in the journal Apunt Sport Medicine.

Without treatment, it has a chronic evolution.

There he specified that this disease is “little known”, but it has occurred in professional athletes. Broadly speaking, it is an anomaly, in the case of Nadal, in the tarsal scaphoid, a bone that allows the mobility of the foot.

“Without treatment, it presents a chronic and progressive evolution towards collapse, with deformity, fragmentation and migration of the scaphoid (bone). Finally, a flat foot and osteoarthritis develop (…)”, reads the cited study.

Müller-Weiss Syndrome prevents people from walking. Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll, an expert in knee traumatology, told the Spanish channel ‘Antena 3’ that anyone with this condition could not even “cross a room”.

Rafael Nadal has suffered from the syndrome since 2005.

The constant pain does not allow them to move. So the only option left is medication to reduce the discomfort.

“We are now seeing the greatest Nadal of all time, fighting against adversity to the last extreme and against pain,” Ripoll said.

What awaits Nadal?

The tennis player has had complications during competitions. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

According to the Domínguez study, the treatments for this syndrome are conservative and are based on immobilization, medicines and insoles. In advanced cases, the foot can be subjected to surgery in order to correct the bone problem; only the pain is avoided and the immobilization becomes permanent.

See also A fulminant illness took a young mother away in just 15 days: she leaves her partner and two small children I have to get my feet to let me play

Due to the rarity of the cases, there is no clear route to follow. Rafael Nadal even does not know what he is going to do to deal with the pain and be able to continue his career as a tennis player.

“Let’s look ahead, my head is still ready to take on the challenge. I still believe that I will have my options (…), I have to get my feet to allow me to play. I am confident, I have seen positive things,” she concluded.

