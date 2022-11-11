Rafael Nadal He boasts an extraordinary career: maximum Grand Slam trophy champion (22), multiple Davis Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist (in singles and doubles). But there is a ‘big’ trophy that does not shine in his display cases: the Masters Tournament.

The American Andrew Agassi he is the only man to win all the major titles (all four Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the gold medal in singles and the Masters). And at 36 years old, the Spaniard will seek to remove that thorn and conquer, in Turin, the so-called ATP Finals, which begins this Sunday.

Given the loss —due to injury— of the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz (still leader of the ranking), Nadal (2nd in the world) is the main seed of the event that brings together the best eight rackets of the season. The draw held in Turin determined that ‘Rafa’, champion of the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, will lead the Green Group, which will be completed by the Norwegian Casper Ruud (4th), the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (6th) and the American Taylor Fritz (9th).

Nadal played two finals in the Masters Tournament and lost them: in 2010 against Roger Federer, in London, and in 2013, also at the O2 Arena in London, but against Novak Djokovic.

Could there be changes in the ranking based on what comes out of the Masters? Yes. Nadal, for example, would need to reach the final undefeated or win the tournament to overtake Alcaraz and finish the season as No. 1 for the sixth time in his career.

The Masters will have many condiments. The seventh seed, Serbian Djokovic, will seek to make history at the Pala Alpitour stadium in Turin: five-time champion, he can equal the record of six Masters crowns held by the retired Federer. ‘Nole’, former number 1 in the world, shares the Red Group with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (3rd), the Russian Daniil Medvedev (5th) and the Russian Andrey Rublev (7th).

The edition of the ATP Finals, which begins this Sunday in Turin, will distribute the largest prize pool in the history of tennis: 14,682,593 euros. The undefeated winner could win a check for 4,718,637, while the mere presence in the group stage is paid at 318,538 euros.

Toni Nadal’s faith, Rafa’s gesture

Toni Nadal, former coach and uncle of the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, maintains the hope that his nephew still has “a couple more years” left on the courts managing to overcome himself, “the great challenge” that the winner of 22 tournaments of Grand Slam he understood, in his opinion, from a very young age. “What I applied on the tennis court with Rafael is the same that he would have applied outside. I believe in effort, in work, meritocracy, I believe in people earning things with the sweat of their foreheads, in Rafa’s case with the sweat of the whole body, and that’s what I applied”, has exposed in statements to the media.

The now director of Rafael Nadal’s academy has stated that he does not miss the courts with his nephew, with whom he was “lucky enough to live together for many years” on the professional circuit. “But now I still have a great time, I like to help as much as possible in the evolution of young people,” he added. In his opinion, with a little effort and demand, it is not possible to be number one, since “it does not depend on oneself”, but it is possible “to overcome ourselves, which is the great challenge”. “In the end, surpassing others is not always feasible, surpassing yourself is the great challenge, that is what Rafael was obliged to more or less from a very young age, he understood it, and in life the fundamental thing is to improve above everything,” said his uncle.

Regarding the importance of mental and physical preparation, Toni Nadal wanted to underline that, just like in tennis, life has defeats to overcome, so, in his opinion, it is important “to strengthen character so that they affect as little as possible.” “You have to try to make as much effort as possible to make it okay, but we also have to get used to things not going well,” he said.

