Many elite athletes celebrated the triumph of Argentina and Lionel Messi in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. One of them is the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, who revealed that seeing Messi raising the cup made him shed a few tears, although it was making more strength to France.

“It was a spectacular final. I’m sorry for the many French friends I have and for all that Paris and France mean to me. But I also have many Argentine friends and in that sense, as a lover and nostalgic for sport, that Messi has lifted the Cup del Mundo made me happy”, Nadal told Diario AS.

The Spaniard said that he was moved to tears when Messi won the World Cup. “That someone so great has culminated with a title that was missing, of this caliber, with all that it means for Argentina, it seemed fair to me, I enjoyed it and I was moved. Without going with Argentina, when Messi scored the third goal tears came to my eyes. But for the emotion of seeing someone so great achieve what he was missing and who had suffered so much to achieve it.”

I wanted to see Mbappé at Real Madrid

In the dialogue with AS Nadal, he also referred to the failed arrival of French striker Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid, a team of which he is a fan.

Rafael Nadal, winner of 22 ‘grand slams’, in an interview with EL TIEMPO. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME

“I suppose such a young boy was overwhelmed by such tremendous pressure from all angles. I think he wanted to come to Madrid, but it was complicated by many factors. I hope you can come. I would like Kylian to be there this year, but even so, Madrid is in a privileged position in all competitions, playing fantastic football”, he explained.

However, Nadal trusts the current Real Madrid. “I think Real Madrid have a great team, with a coach who knows how to manage everything in the best possible way. And I’m happy to see Madrid as it is, with a lot of young players combined, with veteran players. It is a team that excites “, he commented.

Fernando Umana Mejia

Trends WEATHER

